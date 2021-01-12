News Local New information supporting the Cyprus origin of halloumi cheese

New information supporting the Cyprus origin of halloumi cheese

The Cyprus Food and Nutrition Museum published important new elements which support the Cypriot origin of dairy products and particularly of halloumi cheese.

In an announcement the Museum informed the public that a book on Cyprus’s dairy wealth will soon be ready in Greek and English. The book includes rich photo material and covers the issue of Cyprus’s dairy tradition through the scientific fields of history, archeology, and religious life.

According to the announcement, for the first time important new data comes to light supporting the Cypriot origin of the said products and particularly of halloumi cheese.

Among others, there is a text from a source of the 16th century clearly stating that “the white salty cheeses produced in Cyprus and preserved in whey cannot be found elsewhere.”

There is also a detailed discussion about the roots of the names of Cypriot dairy products.

