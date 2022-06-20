New increases to fuel prices coming

As of tomorrow new increases to fuel prices are expected despite the fact that the price of Brent crude oil remains at 113 dollars per barrel. According to Phileleftheros information, oil companies are expected to inform gas station owners about new invoices with increases to the price of petrol and oil and depending on when the gas station owners will receive the fuel, the prices will increase.

With the international situation and the games of the European Union with Moscow, after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, it is not easy for one to speak about de-escalation of prices.

The average prices of unleaded petrol has now reached 1.80 euros per liter.