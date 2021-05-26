NewsLocalNew improved tender could revive interest in Cyprus-Greece passenger ferry link

New improved tender could revive interest in Cyprus-Greece passenger ferry link

Hopes Cyprus-Greece ferry link 'to start in May'

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping has succeeded in getting EU approval to an improved tender documentation that could revive interest from shipping companies in a Cyprus-Greece passenger link.

This is what Deputy Minister Vasilis Demetriades said on Wednesday, adding that the key change is the replacement of “all-year-round” service provision to a “seasonal” one.

An approved by Brussels tender failed to attract any interest from shipping companies earlier this year.

Despite a €5 million annual subsidy approved by the EU’s Directorate-General for Competition.

“The change to seasonal service may give more options, since this will allow the same ship to be used in other routes during winter time,” Demetriades said.

“Our fellow citizens will be able to use the service during the summer…I’m cautiously optimistic that the new prospect will yield positive results,” he added.

The Deputy Shipping is now in the process of drafting a new tender to be opened soon.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleVolunteer Commissioner resigns following forged educational diplomas allegations – UPDATED
Next articleSyria’s Bashar al-Assad casts his vote in presidential election

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros