New improved tender could revive interest in Cyprus-Greece passenger ferry link

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping has succeeded in getting EU approval to an improved tender documentation that could revive interest from shipping companies in a Cyprus-Greece passenger link.

This is what Deputy Minister Vasilis Demetriades said on Wednesday, adding that the key change is the replacement of “all-year-round” service provision to a “seasonal” one.

An approved by Brussels tender failed to attract any interest from shipping companies earlier this year.

Despite a €5 million annual subsidy approved by the EU’s Directorate-General for Competition.

“The change to seasonal service may give more options, since this will allow the same ship to be used in other routes during winter time,” Demetriades said.

“Our fellow citizens will be able to use the service during the summer…I’m cautiously optimistic that the new prospect will yield positive results,” he added.

The Deputy Shipping is now in the process of drafting a new tender to be opened soon.