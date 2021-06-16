NewsLocalNew House Speaker decreases number of personal guards to five

New House Speaker decreases number of personal guards to five

Newly-elected House President Annita Demetriou has decreased the number of her personal guard to five from eight her predecessor Adamos Adamou had.

Adamou took over a year ago after disgraced Demetris Syllouris had to step down following an economic scandal and he, too, decreased the number of guards who were 15 at the time.

Demetriou, the first woman to be elected to the state’s second-ranked position, announced her plan to reduce the number of guards shortly after taking office last Thursday, Philenews reports.

Police had proposed that the car of the high-ranking official should be followed by a second one from the Force, something that she strongly rejected. She also asked for her guard to go unnoticed without red lights on their car’s rooftop.

Insiders also said she has asked her police officers do not escort her at private visits so that they are not inconvenienced.

But  despite the security issues raised , the new House Speaker had a meeting with Chief of Police, Stelios Papatheodorou, who briefed her on the protocol observed during all her movements.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey’s strategy is to convey positive relations picture with neighbouring countries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros