New House Representatives also for religious groups of Maronites, Latins

The fledgling House of Representatives will also house the new Representatives of the Mediterranean island’s minority religious groups of Armenians, Maronites and Latins.

The three representatives are elected by proportional representation every five years when parliamentary elections take place in Cyprus.

Vartkes Mahdessian was proclaimed Representative of Armenians earlier in the month after running unopposed for the position.

New Maronite group Representative is Yiannakis Moussa while Antonella Mantovani is the new voice for the Latins.

Moussa got 1850 votes or a percentage of 51.70% against Petros Nakouzi who got 1728 votes or a percentage of 48.30%.

Mantovani got 272 votes or a percentage of 91.58%, while her opponent Iliana Fachouri got 17 votes or a percentage of 5.73% and Alexandros Michalis Sofocleous got 8 votes or a percentage of 2.69%.