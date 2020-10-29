New House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

Newly-elected House President Adamos Adamou on Thursday requested for the number of police officers personally guarding him to be reduced from 15 to eight.

Adamou, an oncology doctor by profession, said in a letter sent to the police chief that he found the number redundant considering he has no reason to fear for his life.

And that it would be best if the state was not burdened with such an unnecessary cost.

Adamou, who got elected to parliament on Opposition Akel’s ticket, replaced Demetris Syllouris who resigned 10 days ago amid a cash for passports scandal.

Adamou is the 12th President of the Cyprus House of Representatives and was endorsed by all parties except far-right Elam.

Syllouris, along with Akel MP Christakis Giovanis resigned after they appeared in an undercover video offering help to a fictitious Chinese businessman with a criminal record secure citizenship.

The sting was set up by undercover Al Jazzera reporters.