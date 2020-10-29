News Local New House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

New House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

Newly-elected House President Adamos Adamou on Thursday requested for the number of police officers personally guarding him to be reduced from 15 to eight.

Adamou, an oncology doctor by profession, said in a letter sent to the police chief that he found the number redundant considering he has no reason to fear for his life.

And that it would be best if the state was not burdened with such an unnecessary cost.

Adamou, who got elected to parliament on Opposition Akel’s ticket, replaced Demetris Syllouris who resigned 10 days ago amid a cash for passports scandal.

Adamou is the 12th President of the Cyprus House of Representatives and was endorsed by all parties except far-right Elam.

Syllouris, along with Akel MP Christakis Giovanis resigned after they appeared in an undercover video offering help to a fictitious Chinese businessman with a criminal record secure citizenship.

The sting was set up by undercover Al Jazzera reporters.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Top Stories

Local

New House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

Annie Charalambous -
Newly-elected House President Adamos Adamou on Thursday requested for the number of police officers personally guarding him to be reduced from 15 to eight. Adamou,...
Read more
World

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia welcomes UN chief’s readiness for Cyprus peace talks to resume

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia on Thursday welcomed the readiness of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide his good services for the resumption of talks for a...
Read more
Local

Fierce fire at printing office in Latsia extinguished (PHOTOS)-UPDATED

gavriella -
A fire which broke out around 11:30am on Thursday at a printing office in the industrial area of Latsia, Nicosia, has been extinguished. This is...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. In a statement, the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Nicosia welcomes UN chief’s readiness for Cyprus peace talks to resume

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia on Thursday welcomed the readiness of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide his good services for the resumption of talks for a...
Read more
Local

Fierce fire at printing office in Latsia extinguished (PHOTOS)-UPDATED

gavriella -
A fire which broke out around 11:30am on Thursday at a printing office in the industrial area of Latsia, Nicosia, has been extinguished. This is...
Read more
Local

Limassol Assize Court finds Sakkos guilty of drug-related cases

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol Assize Court on Thursday found Charalambos Sakkos guilty of two drug related cases which took place in February 2018. The first case regards the...
Read more
Local

Member of the House of Parliament staff tested positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
A member of the House of Representatives on Thursday was tested positive to COVID-19. New House Speaker Adamos Adamou has been informed. All appropriate measures will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros