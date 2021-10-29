New hospitals in the works in Cyprus

Forbes magazine is presenting the new private hospitals that are scheduled for the next few years including two in Cyprus.

Hadassah Hospital Cyprus in Lacatamia which will be the biggest private hospital on the island and the Nicosia Hospital and Rehabilitation Center (NHCR) – Saint Loucas in Engomi.

The Hadassah Health Park will include the Hadassah Hospital Cyprus with full diagnostic and hospital equipment of the latest technology, the Hadassah Rehabilitation Center, and the Assisted Living Center.

More specifically, the Hadassah Hospital Cyprus will provide top quality medical services in the whole range of hospital care, even in specialized sectors which have not been offered so far in Cyprus.

The Rehabilitation Center will offer modern treatment methods and rehabilitation protocols for postoperative patients, patients from accidents, patients with chronic diseases, and patients are struggling with substance abuse.

The physical presence and prestige of the Hadassah Organization in Cyprus and the access to the medical potential of unparalleled know-how and technology are a guarantee for the project’s success.

The total investment exceeds €150 000 000.

The total investment for the Nicosia Hospital and Rehabilitation Center (NHRC) – Saint Loucas in Engomi is around 50,000,000 and it will be ready to provide its services in 2025.

The project is being implemented in Engomi. This is a new private hospital along with a modern rehabilitation center to be built west of the International State Fair. The partnership for the implementation and financing of the project is carried out with investors from abroad.

The new five-story medical center will occupy a total area of ​​24 thousand m2. It is expected to be built on land belonging to the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus in a privileged location. Work on the building will begin on February 15, 2022, with a “soft opening” scheduled for December 2024.

The hospital was designed by the international architecture firm HKS from Texas, USA, Dubai and Singapore in collaboration with Cyprus-based MDG Architects, which specializes in the design of high-end hospitals. The hospital will accommodate 145 beds, operating rooms, waiting areas and a first aid department.

Additionally another six new hospitals, big and small, are expected to be ready in the coming years.