New guidelines for manual labor during current heatwave

Due to the fact that extreme conditions of high temperature and humidity are expected in the coming days, the Department of Labor Inspection called upon all employers or self-employed workers to stop all job activity during the hours of the day which have an orange or red warning issued by the Meteorology Department.

According to an announcement by the Department of Labor Inspection, these weather conditions can put the workers’ health in serious danger.

Work activity will be allowed with proper modification such as worker substitutions and frequent breaks.

Various measures need to be implemented in co-operation with local Employee Safety Representatives, such as time management to carry out heavy manual labor during the coolest hours of the day and granting of cold drinkable water to the workers.

There are additional guidelines which instruct that labor should be disrupted according to relative humidity/temperature conditions and the strain of each type of work.

For more information, those interested can call the provincial offices of the Department of Labor Inspection on 22879191 (Nicosia), 25827200 (Limassol), 24805327 (Larnaca), 26822715 (Paphos), 23819750 (Famagusta).