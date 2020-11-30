News Local New GESY services as of tomorrow

New GESY services as of tomorrow

As of tomorrow the services of the National Health System GESY will include other sectors like dental services, community nursing services, nurses of general and psychiatric nursing, midwifes, physiotherapy, speech therapy, clinical psychology and so forth.

However, it is noted that this phase starts with many pending issues since negotiations between the health professionals and the government have not been completed and even today there will be meetings between the parties to settle issues on which no agreement has been reached so far.

Regarding dental services, beneficiaries may visit the dentist of their choice once a year and the dentist may prescribe the required pharmaceutical products.

The healthcare services offered to outpatients by nurses, midwives and allied health professionals (clinical dieticians, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists and clinical psychologists) will be included in healthcare services catalogues for each professional category.

Beneficiaries have access to the above professionals provided they are referred by their personal doctor or an outpatient specialists, who will first conduct an examination.

In order to better coordinate the treatment of the beneficiary and to prevent the abuse of the system referrals will be valid for a maximum number of visits.

