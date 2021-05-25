NewsLocalNew generation to pay the financial, social 'cost' of coronavirus pandemic-study

New generation to pay the financial, social ‘cost’ of coronavirus pandemic-study

The new generation in Cyprus will “pay” the cost of the financial hardship sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, a study carried out by the office of House Speaker Adamos Adamou shows.

One of the topics analyzed in the 115-page-long study is the formation of society after the pandemic, Philenews reports.

“The complete return of the economy, but also of society, to normality seems like a utopia. Certainly, the immediate goal will be economic recovery and prosperity,” it said.

“And certainly, the new generations will “pay” the cost of the financial hardship caused by the pandemic. But in a crisis time, society can improve,” it added.

For the health sector, the authors noted that as a state a lot can be done such as expanding the use of technological solutions, especially telemedicine.

By Annie Charalambous
