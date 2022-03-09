NewsLocalNew fraud to steal access codes from social media

New fraud to steal access codes from social media

Social Media
Social Media

The Police has recently received a lot of complaints regarding suspicious messages aiming to steal access codes for social media accounts and particularly for Instagram.

Specifically, various users of social media receive a message, either an email or an SMS, supposedly by an acquaintance, asking them to send a screenshot of the message they received and includes a link, to help the acquaintance regain access to his/her social media account.

With these messages the culprits aim to gain access to the receiver’s account through the specific link.

The Police advise the public to be particularly careful in this kind of messages and never to reveal access codes and links to any person, even if this person seems to be an acquaintance. In case a suspicious message is received, the person should contact the acquaintance in another way to confirm the request. If the link is sent, then it is recommended to change the access code of the account.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice fine eight individuals and two businesses for violation of COVID-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros