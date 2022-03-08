New draft bill tabled provides life sentence to femicide cases

A new bill proposing the amendment of the Penal Code so as to introduce life imprisonment in femicide cases has been tabled, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Femicide is the term indicating the act of intentionally killing a female person, either woman or girl, because of her gender.

And it is the end-result of combined risk factors existing at the level of the individual, interpersonal relations, community and society.

House President Annita Demetriou was the one who tabled the initial proposal which has been re-drafted following debate before the House Legal Committee.

The new bill is part of efforts by EU-member Cyprus to abide by amendments of the Council of Europe’s Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.