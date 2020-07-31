New Defence Minister discusses regional developments with Russian envoy

Newly-appointed Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides and Russian Ambassador to Cyprus, Stanislav Osadchiy, have exchanged views on developments in the turbulent Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on Turkish provocations.

“The Minister had the opportunity to discuss with Ambassador Osadchiy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and to brief the Russian top diplomat to Cyprus on Turkey’s aggressive actions within Cyprus’ EEZ,” a press release by the Ministry said late on Thursday.

The two officials “exchanged views concerning Cyprus’ role in the region as well as the collaborations which are developing aiming for security and stability in the region,” it added.

Osadchiy also congratulated Petrides on his new post to the Defence Ministry and wished every success.

The meeting with the Ambassador of Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member-state, took place as Turkey dispatched a seismic vessel, Barbaros, for illegal activities in the Cypriot EEZ.

Barbaros entered the Cypriot EEZ on July 30, 2020 with Turkey blocking an area southeast of Cape Greco that includes parts of blocks 2, 3 and 13 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

(CNA)