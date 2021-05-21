New Cyprus Shipping Chamber President is Themis Papadopoulos

New President of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is Themis Papadopoulos who took over from Philippos Philis, it was officially announced on Friday.

Papadopoulos, CEO of Interorient Navigation Co. Ltd, was elected to the post on Thursday during the Chamber’s 32nd Annual General Meeting which was carried out electronically.

Philis, founder of Lemissoler, was president since 2019 and is to head the Union of European Ship Owners in January 2022.

President Nicos Anastasiades who addressed the Chamber’s AGM underlined the significant contribution of shipping to the Cyprus economy.