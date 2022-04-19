New Covid relaxations ahead of Holy Easter holidays around the corner

New Covid-19 pandemic relaxations ahead of the Holy Easter holidays are just around the corner amid an improving epidemiological situation, Philenews reports.

In fact, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela is set to meet the coronavirus scientific advisory committee on Tuesday at 16:00 local time to discuss suggestions on new relaxations.

The suggestions will be tabled by Hadjipantela to the Council of Ministers when they meet on Wednesday.

Almost certain is the abolition of restrictions concerning the number of persons at gatherings over Easter.

As well as the abolition of health protocols concerning children under three.

The health experts are also expected to table their suggestions whether new adjustments should be implemented concerning the classification of business activities from high risk to medium risk and from medium risk to low risk.

Discussion on further changes in restaurants so there would be no distinction between high and low risk establishments is also on the cards.