New covid cases under 200 today, number of hospitalised rising

The health ministry announced 152 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, 11 of which were confirmed by PCR following an initial positive rapid test.

141 of the cases were confirmed following 3 thousand 213 diagnostic tests (PCR), while 4 thousand four hundred and one were rapid antigen tests, of which 114 were positive.

These need to be confirmed through PCR tests.

14 of the positive rapid tests emerged from the Panayia 2 retirement home in Limassol, part of a larger chain. They involved one member of staff and 13 residents.

The total number of covid-19 cases how now risen to 10,383.

The 248 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 52 through tracing (637 tests today)
  • 41 through private initiative (777 tests today)
  • 15 from public hospital labs (232 tests today)
  • Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (240 tests today)
  • 13 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (78 tests today)
  • 6 from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (702 tests today)
  • 5 from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (212 tests today)Three from checks amongst students/teachers (126 tests today)
  • 5 from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (212 tests today)
  • One from checks to employees in Larnaca, who are exempted from lockdown (177)
  • Two from checks among migrants’ facilities (2 tests today)
  • Three from schools (48 tests today)

Out of 4,401 antigen rapid tests there were 114 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases
Paphos 8
Limassol 17
Larnaca 25
Nicosia 49
Famagusta 14

 

One hundred and nineteen covid-19 patients are being treated in public hospital.

Sixty  nine are at the Famagusta General Hospital of which 4 in the increased care unit. 24 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital, of which 15 in the ICU, including two are not intubated.

Nineteen patients are being treated  at the Limassol General Hospital and 7 at the Makarion hospital.

By Constantinos Tsintas
