New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Six new Covid-19 cases were detected in Cyprus today, with the count now reaching a total of 1,031 so far.

According to an announcement that utilised the data released by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health out of a total of 1,504 laboratory diagnoses 6 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected.

Specifically, those who tested positive with the virus emerged as follows:

Out of a total of 767 samples procured as part of the passenger and repatriate control, 1 case was detected.

Out of a total of 131 samples taken under the referral program by Personal Physicians and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 3 cases were detected.

Out of a total of 95 samples taken as part of the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases were detected.

Specifically, these were 3 people who arrived in the occupied areas from Syria via Turkey and were checked before being admitted to the immigration reception centre in Pournara.

The 4th person is a Brazilian football player of the Young Lakes Association who arrived from Brazil via Zurich with a special permit yesterday on July 15th. A test was administered to him at the airport.

The other 2 people are contacts from the family environment of the hotel worker that was announced as a case on 8/7.

Based on current data, overall the total number of positive cases amounts to 1,031.

