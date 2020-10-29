New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 121 new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 2,530 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,051.

The break-down of new patients is as follows:

50 through tracing (700 tests)

49 through private initiative (338 tests)

Nine through microbiology laboratories at state hospitals (213 tests)

Six from expatriates/passengers (1,114 tests)

Seven from GP referrals and special patient groups (165 tests)

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU.

Moreover, four patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another seven in the COVID-19 unit.