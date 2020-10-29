News Local New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 121 new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 2,530  laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,051.

The break-down of new patients is as follows:

  • 50 through tracing (700 tests)
  • 49 through private initiative (338 tests)
  • Nine through microbiology laboratories at state hospitals (213 tests)
  • Six from expatriates/passengers (1,114 tests)
  • Seven from GP referrals and special patient groups (165 tests)

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU.

Moreover, four patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another seven in the COVID-19 unit.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 121 new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 2,530  laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,051. The break-down...
Read more
World

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of COVID-19, the...
Read more
World

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

Annie Charalambous -
As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 8:30...
Read more
Local

Man operating motorised parachute seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
A man operating a motorised parachute on Thursday afternoon suffered serious injuries after he fell violently on the ground under circumstances which are investigated. The...
Read more
Local

Second covid-19 test by FM Christodoulides negative again

Annie Charalambous -
A second coronavirus diagnostic test submitted on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides after one of his close associates was diagnosed with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man operating motorised parachute seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
A man operating a motorised parachute on Thursday afternoon suffered serious injuries after he fell violently on the ground under circumstances which are investigated. The...
Read more
Local

Second covid-19 test by FM Christodoulides negative again

Annie Charalambous -
A second coronavirus diagnostic test submitted on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides after one of his close associates was diagnosed with...
Read more
Local

FinMin appeals to political parties to vote in 2021 state budget

Annie Charalambous -
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides on Thursday appealed to all parliamentary parties to vote in the 2021 state budget which he described as the "main...
Read more
Local

Tseri residents want mayor to ‘do something now’ with toxic asphalt plant

Annie Charalambous -
Tseri residents on Thursday accused their mayor Stavros Michael of doing nothing to stop the illegal operation of an asphalt production plant whose toxic...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros