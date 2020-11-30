New covid-19 preventive measures in effect as of Monday morning

New preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cyprus came in effect early on Monday and will be in place until December 13.

The measures – announced on Friday after approval by Cabinet – provide a curfew between 9pm and 5am with the exception of movement for work reasons with the use of the Employee Movement Confirmation Form, or for movement to/from hospital, pharmacy, vet for emergency medical reasons.

As for catering establishments, these will be open up until 7pm, and only home delivery will be allowed after that time.

This includes restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pizzerias, pubs, snack-bars, bars, coffee shops and catering areas in canteens or/and sports clubs, cultural circles, associations, societies.

Church services and other forms of religious worship in religious places, as well as religious ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 75 persons attending, following the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health.

Religious ceremonies are allowed – weddings, christenings, funerals – with a maximum of 10 persons in attendance.

The holding of lunch/dinner and any other event for weddings and christenings is prohibited – other than a home event with a maximum number of 10 persons including minors.

The prohibition of movement of persons from and to the districts of Limassol and Pafos, and also between the two districts, ceases.

Visits are prohibited to public and private hospitals, clinics, medical and diagnostic centres and the operation of gyms is also suspended.

The operation of swimming pools is suspended, with the exception of their use by persons with disabilities for reasons of therapeutic exercise or for the training of up to four persons, including the coach.

The training and athletic events for persons under 18 are suspended. Gatherings are prohibited in public places – parks, squares, water reservoirs, picnic areas, beaches, pavements and marinas, etc.

Except for exercise purposes, provided that the number shall not exceed two persons, with the exception of underage children of the parents who are exercising.