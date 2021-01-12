New COVID-19 clinic at Larnaca General Hospital ready

The new COVID-19 clinic at the Larnaca General Hospital is ready to operate with 28 beds, which will be used for patients suffering from coronavirus.

The clinic will operate at the fifth floor of the Larnaca General Hospital, has already been manned with the necessary staff and will provide the capability of monitoring the condition of certain patients needing extra attention through special monitors.

Doctors of the Larnaca Hospital said the clinic got ready very quickly. They also stressed that it is completely isolated from the rest of the hospital so people going to the hospital should feel perfectly safe.

Patients who need to be intubated will be transferred by ambulance either to the Nicosia or the Limassol General Hospitals which have ICUs.

(philenews/CNA)