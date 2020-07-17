in-cyprus New Covid-19 cases with a recent travel history

New Covid-19 cases with a recent travel history

Two new cases of corona virus from a total of 1,329 laboratory diagnoses were announced on Friday by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.
Specifically, the virus-positive individuals emerged as follows:

From a total of 85 laboratory tests performed by the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case was identified. The person has a recent travel history.

Out of a total of 287 laboratory diagnostics of samples taken through private initiative, 1 case was identified. The person has a recent travel history.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnoses were performed without detecting a single case:

From samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 72 laboratory diagnoses were completed.

From samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 88 laboratory tests were performed.

From samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriated control, 600 diagnoses were completed.

From the program carried out by the Ministry of Defence for the control of recruits, 168 laboratory tests were performed.

Finally from the samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 29 laboratory diagnoses were performed.

Based on the current data, the total number of positive cases amounts to 1,033 total so far.

 

Source: Philenews

Read more: New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

By Maria Bitar
