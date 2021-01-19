News Local New covid-19 cases on the decrease but hospital admissions on the rise...

New covid-19 cases on the decrease but hospital admissions on the rise in Cyprus

New coronavirus cases in Cyprus were on the decrease over the past couple of days but health experts are cautiously optimistic that the strict restrictive measures now in effect can be lifted by the month’s end.

The pessimism derives from the increased number of daily hospital admissions which has put the island’s health system in jeopardy.

On Tuesday a total of 64 patients with covid-19 were being treated at the island’s referral hospital in Famagusta, six of whom in the increased care unit.

Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital including three who are not on respirator, 35 in the covid-19 unit and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Another six patients are treated in the covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 47 in the covid-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in its Increased Care Unit.

The Health Ministry announced 162 new coronavirus cases out of 9,384 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday evening. This took the island’s confirmed infections to 29,130.

In addition, the Ministry announced the death on Monday of five persons due to the coronavirus. This raises the death toll i Cyprus from the novel virus to 175.

By Annie Charalambous
