New COVID-19 cases in Limassol cause concern

State services have been alert due to the fact that people from the Limassol Court, the Limassol Municipality and another person from the same town have tested positive to COVID-19.

According to philenews information, prosecutors at the Court of Limassol have been tested positive so immediately their colleagues from the Legal Service, as well as a stenographer and a messenger have been placed in isolation.

Some time during the day, the Supreme Court will decide how the Court of Limassol will continue its operation.

Another case has to do with a person that members of Limassol Central Police Station transferred to Athalassa Hospital. The Hospital informed the Police that the person tested positive to COVID19 so the two police members have been placed in isolation and the operation of tracing the person’s contacts has begun.

Finally following a positive case of COVID-19 at the traffic patrol of the Limassol Municipality all necessary measures have been taken to face the situation.

