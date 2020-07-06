New Covid-19 case from repatriations, total now 1004

One person, a repatriating Cypriot who travelled from the US, has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1004, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
A total of 1,259 tests were carried out.
The positive case was from 557 tests of passengers and repatriates. The individual is a Cypriot citizen who arrived from the USA via Germany on July 4 and has been in self-isolation. All health protocols have been activated, the ministry added.
In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:
- None from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
- 12 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
- 203 tests from private initiative
- 190 tests from hospital labs
- 179 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
- 118 from the programme of the Justice Ministry of people working in the courts
In addition, there is currently one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.