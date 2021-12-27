New country classifications in travel epidemiological risk

Three countries have moved classifications in travelling epidemiological risk, with the updated list to be enforced as of December 30th.

New Zealand has been upgraded from the orange to the green category, the United Arab Emirates were downgraded from the green to the orange category and Canada was moved from the orange to the red category of epidemiological risk.

European countries remaining in the red category are France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.

Greece and Romania are in the orange category.