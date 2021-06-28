NewsLocalNew coronavirus travel categorization of countries, in effect as of Thursday

New coronavirus travel categorization of countries, in effect as of Thursday

Coronavirus: JRCC sets up crisis centre at old terminal at Larnaca Airport

The Health Ministry on Monday announced the new coronavirus travel categorization of countries based on their epidemiological picture with Greece now upgraded from orange to the green list.

In effect as from Thursday, the other countries upgraded from orange to the green list are Croatia, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

At the same time, Switzerland and Lichtenstein were upgraded from red to the green list.

All countries included in this group will not be required to follow testing procedure or quarantine measures, upon their arrival in Cyprus.

Moreover, Andorra, Spain, Holland, Serbia and Canada from upgraded from red to the orange list.

Citizens of countries who are listed in this category will be required to present a negative result of the Coronavirus test, not older than 72 hours.

Specifically, EU Member States on the green list are: 1) Malta, 2) Poland, 3) Romania, 4) Austria, 5) Bulgaria, 6) Czech Republic, 7) Hungary, 8) Germany, 9) Italy, 10) Finland, 11) Slovakia, 12) Croatia, 13) Estonia, 14) France, 15) Greece, 16) Lithuania, 17) Luxembourg, 18) Slovenia.And those from the Schengen Area are: 1) Iceland, 2) Norway, 3) Switzerland, 4) Liechtenstein

Third Countries: 1) Australia, 2) New Zealand, 3) Singapore, 4) Saudi Arabia, 5) South Korea, 6) Israel

Moreover, orange list countries which are EU members are: 1) Portugal, 2) Ireland, 3) Belgium, 4) Denmark, 5) Latvia, 6) Sweden, 7) Spain, 8) The Netherlands.

Also on the orange list is the small states of Andorra, and from Third Countries: 1) China, including Hong Kong and Macau, 2) United Kingdom, 3) United States of America, 4) Japan, 5) Serbia, 6) Canada.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleInternational festival of ancient Greek drama 2021 in Nicosia and Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros