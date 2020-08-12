News Local Rising number of covid-19 cases again put the brakes on festivals, fairs

With new coronavirus cases in Cyprus on the rise over recent days the Ministry of Health has again rang bells calling on people to observe social distancing measures while festivals and fairs continue to be on hold.

But in view of the August 15 public holiday the Ministry announced that the restriction of 10 people per gathering in effect in Limassol will be lifted.

And the number will be increased to 50 people in accordance with a decree which came in effect on Wednesday.

A significant increase in cases was recorded in Cyprus on Tuesday as well as the death of a 77-year-old man – attributed to the coronavirus. The total number of new cases rose to 25.

The new decree provides that measures to contain the spread of covid-19 in Limassol are the following:

  • The maximum number of people in gatherings in homes and public places, excluding catering establishments, will increase from 10 people to 50 people. The measure will be re-evaluated according to the island’s epidemiological state of play next week.
  • Measures to limit the maximum number of people in catering establishments to 75 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, regardless of square footage, remain in effect.
  • In churches, the presence of people is to be determined on the basis of square footage available depending on the protocol which regardless of this will not exceed 75 people.
  • It was further decided that all other measures applied on an island-wide basis, like the mandatory use of masks indoors, remain in effect.
By Maria Bitar
