Two new corona virus cases out of total of 1,109 tests

Two new cases of corona virus detected on Thursday, bringing the total up to 1,047.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 2 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 1,109 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

223 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

57 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Both new cases are domestic and both are Cypriot with no recent travel history and with no contact with confirmed cases.

In addition, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were performed, without the detection of a case:

131 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

595 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

34 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

69 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Specifically, one person had a symptom (loss of scent) and had the test done privately.

The second person had a fever and was tested through the Public Health Clinics.

Both new incidents are from Limassol.

It is very important, the Ministry of Health stresses, to point out that, based on the latest cases of domestic cases, it seems that the virus is still active within the community and therefore everyone is required to show responsibility, to respect the measures and to contact their GP immediately should they experience any symptoms of the virus.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,047.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Taste

Local Food

Cyprus snacks everywhere you go

Andreas Nicolaides -
Holidays in Cyprus consist of various activities - watersports, hiking, bycicling touring, visiting museums, attractions and archaeological sites - and as a result you...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 240gr. lean beef mince 1 medium carrot, grated 1 big egg white 1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb 1/4 tsp oragano 1/4 tsp pepper 1/8 tsp salt 2 tsps...
Read more
Local Food

Tahini Dip

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 4 tbsp tahini paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed with salt Juice of 2 lemons 4 tbsp olive oil Cold water to thin Chopped parsley for garnish Preparation: Combine all the...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional ravioli with mint pesto

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 2 cups village flour ½ tsp salt 2/3 cup water For the filling: 2 cups diced halloumi 1 tsp dry mint 1 egg, lightly beat For the mint pesto: 1...
Read more

