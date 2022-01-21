New cold wave and snowfall in semi-mountainous areas expected in Cyprus

A new cold wave is expected in Cyprus from Sunday onward, with a significant temperature drop and snowfall in semi-mountainous areas, Director of the Meteorology Department, Kleanthis Nicolaides, said to CNA on Friday.

Responding to a question about the likely effects in Cyprus of the bad weather affecting Greece, Nicolaides said that a deterioration of the weather is expected to begin late on Saturday, as cold air masses will arrive in the area.

“The weather phenomena in Cyprus will be definitely milder, compared to Greece,” Nicolaides explained to CNA, and added that there will be no need for too severe weather warnings.

According to the Meteorology official, strong winds are expected late on Sunday, which will result in a significant temperature drop, especially on Monday, with a possibility of snowfall in semi-mountainous areas (300-600 meters high).

As for the mountains and the peak of Troodos, he said that the temperature will not exceed 0 degrees throughout the day. This is why the police are advising drivers to be prepared for frost.