Authorities are investigating yet another child pornography case, following a EUROPOL tip off, which resulted in the arrest of a 34 year old man this morning.

EUROPOL informed Cyprus police that the user of a particular account at a social media platform uploaded a video with the sexual abuse of a child.

The home of the suspect, whose identity was established through the electronic crime unit, was searched and a mobile confiscated for forensic testing.

The 34 year old was placed in custody.