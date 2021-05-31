New camping site in Limassol district

The Environmental Authority gave the green light for the establishment and operation of a new camping site in the community of Louvaras, Limassol District.

The project is partially ready with some of the constructions ready, for example a bar, the kitchen, a kiosk, and toilets.

However, according to the application additional pre-fabricated constructions will be added, for example a reception area, and additional toilets.

The project is already connected to the electricity and water networks and there is also permit for a drill in order to water the trees and plants.