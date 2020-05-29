New call for applications for free Wi-Fi in municipalities, communities

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy announces that the European Commission will open again a call for applications for municipalities and local communities to receive funding in order to offer Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces.

The call for applications, which had been initially cancelled due to the pandemic, will open on Wednesday, June 3, at 1400 hours local time, the Deputy Ministry says in a press release, adding that the call is open to municipalities and local communities across the EU and will last until Thursday, June 4, at 1800 hours local time.

The WiFi4EU voucher will cover the equipment and installation costs of Wi-Fi hotspots. Municipalities receiving a voucher should pay for the connectivity and maintenance of the equipment to offer free and high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity for at least 3 years.

In total, municipalities and communities will have the possibility to apply for 947 vouchers, of a value of €15,000 each, out of a total budget of €14.2 million, which they could then use to offer free Wi-Fi in public spaces such as town halls, public libraries, museums, parks or squares.

The beneficiaries will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, while ensuring that all member states can benefit from a minimum of vouchers.

(CNA)