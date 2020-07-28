News Local New call centre from August 1st for passenger service

New call centre from August 1st for passenger service

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced the operation of a call centre meant for the service of passengers who intend to travel from abroad to Cyprus and may have questions regarding the use of the electronic platform “CyprusFlightPass”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport stated that the call centre will be operational from August 1st, 2020 and will be able to receive inquiries by phone at +(357) 24841234 and in writing through the online platform at https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/el/contact-us.

The statement concludes that working hours of the call centre will be: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 22:00 Cyprus time, Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 – 18:00 Cyprus time.

Source: Philenews/CNA

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePetsas: Turkey’s decision to de-escalate tension a ‘positive action’
Next articleHeatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

Top Stories

Local

Three new Covid cases

Andreas Nicolaides -
Another three people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1,974 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1063. The...
Read more
World

Spain slams UK and Germany for advising tourists to stay away

Maria Bitar -
Spain reacted angrily on Tuesday to recommendations from Britain and Germany that their citizens avoid its islands and beaches because of an increase in...
Read more
in-cyprus

Heatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Meteorological Service has issued an orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Wednesday. According to the forecast the maximum temperature is expected...
Read more
Local

New call centre from August 1st for passenger service

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced the operation of a call centre meant for the service of passengers who intend to travel...
Read more
World

Petsas: Turkey’s decision to de-escalate tension a ‘positive action’

Maria Bitar -
Greece's government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said Turkey's decision for a de-escalation of tension in the south-eastern Mediterranean was a "positive action", in an interview...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Three new Covid cases

Andreas Nicolaides -
Another three people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1,974 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1063. The...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to find missing 41-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Anusha Chandima Fernando Unga Ratnage, 41, from Sri Lanka, was reported as missing from her home and workplace in Limassol. The 41-year-old woman has been...
Read more
Local

Disgruntled MPs and officers leave Democratic Party

Maria Bitar -
Democratic Party (DIKO) MPs Georgios Prokopiou, Angelos Votsis and Marinos Moushouttas, as well as Vice President Alecos Tryfonides and former member of the Central...
Read more
Local

Vulnerable international protection applicants relocated to Finland

Maria Bitar -
Sixteen applicants for international protection were flown from Cyprus to Finland on Monday, under the relocation mechanism. They are persons in vulnerable groups, as defined...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros