New call centre from August 1st for passenger service

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced the operation of a call centre meant for the service of passengers who intend to travel from abroad to Cyprus and may have questions regarding the use of the electronic platform “CyprusFlightPass”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport stated that the call centre will be operational from August 1st, 2020 and will be able to receive inquiries by phone at +(357) 24841234 and in writing through the online platform at https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/el/contact-us.

The statement concludes that working hours of the call centre will be: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 22:00 Cyprus time, Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 – 18:00 Cyprus time.

Source: Philenews/CNA