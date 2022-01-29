NewsLocalNew bus network in Nicosia with additional routes and longer hours

New bus network in Nicosia with additional routes and longer hours

English language requirement for new bus drivers

 

The transport ministry has launched a new bus network in Nicosia today, with more routes and longer hours, aimed at the improved connectivity of a network that has been often critisised for not providing adequate service, being slow and not easy to use.

Under the first phase of the new network, Solomou Square in the fringes of the old city, will no longer be the capital’s only central station, but five major stops have been added at Makarios Stadium in Makedonitissa, Strovolos, the Nicosia General Hospital, Tamasos and Alambra, on the outskirts of Nicosia.

All buses and stops will now have 5G internet connection availability.

Fares have been lowered to encourage more passengers into using a personalised Motion Cards instead of paper tickets, hoping to also cut down on boarding time.

A night route has been introduced for areas with more traffic, such as the city centre, universities, hospitals and malls.

Night services will operate on Fridays and Saturdays, with the ministry reviewing times and days next month.

You can log onto the Cyprus Public Transport for more information.

The 2nd phase of the new network will kick off in late February.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleNicosia preparing EU proposal on Turkish actions in Varosha, President says
Next articleThree arrests lead police to more than 40 cases of burglaries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros