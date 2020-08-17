New biometric ID cards issued from today

The new version of the identity cards for Cypriot citizens are available from today Monday.

The new identity cards are biometric and meet all the requirements set by international and European law and will have increased levels of security against forgery and impersonation.

The changes to identity cards are a result of EU Regulation 2019/1157 on strengthening the security of the identity cards for Union citizens and for residence documents issued to Union citizens and their family members exercising their right of free movement.

All existing IDs issued remain valid until their expiration date and will not be replaced.