New bill puts breaks on illegal tipping sites all across Cyprus

A new bill drafted by the Mediterranean island’s Agriculture Ministry puts the breaks on illegal tipping sites all across Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday.

The bill, to be tabled for approval before Cabinet on Monday, provides that professional skip contractors will have to cooperate with licensed waste treatment, disposal, excavation, construction and demolition agencies.

Illegal landfills have been created in farming areas, near the abandoned mine in Astromeritis and in several areas where home, garden and construction waste pile up in fields.

The new regulations also aim to reduce the volume and weight of construction and excavation waste, and to save raw materials.

At the same time, Cyprus will adapt to the EU directive which provides that member states should manage and recycle materials over 70% by weight – in accordance with the relevant European target.

Under the new legal framework, contractors will be required to enter into separate agreements with licensed units for each project they undertake.