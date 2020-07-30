Parliament to further discuss animal welfare new bill in September

Proposed amendments to the island’s new bill on Animal Welfare and Protection will be discussed further in September before going before the plenum, Philenews said on Thursday.

The House Environment Committee, which has the bill under debate, called on those involved to submit in writing their final views on any possible changes in August.

This is because the resumption of the debate will take place in the presence of only the state bodies of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Volunteer Commissioner and Legal Services so that the process speeds up.

Especially after efforts to have the amended bill passed before the summer recess were torpedoed.

On Wednesday, representatives of non-governmental organisations and other animal activists attended the House Committee’s meeting on the issue and presented their views.

The new bill introduces important provisions like higher penalties for animal abuse, from €1,700 to €10,000 in the case of a first conviction, and from €3,400 to €20,000 in the case of a second or subsequent one.

The bill also strengthens the operational framework of the Pancyprian Animal Welfare Coordinating Committee and Regional Animal Welfare Committees which are composed of representatives from various organisations.

Additionally, the bill introduces new provisions for the improvement of animal welfare in Cyprus and more specifically the prohibition of permanent tethering of dogs and their confinement on terraces and balconies.