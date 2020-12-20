New arrest about online fight regarding budget

The Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of Nicosia on the basis of a court warrant following a testimony against him for the offence of causing bodily harm, conspiracy to commit felony, possession and transportation of weapon.

On 18 December a 35-year-old had been arrested by the Police for an attack against a 36-year-old due to their disagreement about the stance of a political party during the debate on state budget for 2021.

The culprit and the victim had disagreed on Facebook but arranged to meet and discuss their differences. However, when the 36-year-old went there he was attacked by a group of people.

(philenews)