NewsLocalNew arrangements for reserves who have not appeared for registration due to...

New arrangements for reserves who have not appeared for registration due to lockdown

Due to the implementation of the new measures to contain the pandemic, the Defense Ministry issued an announcement regarding reserves who have not yet appeared for registration.

It specifically announced that there is a large number of reserves who have arrangements to received their Individual Invitation Sheets by 30 April when the deadlock for their registration would expire. However, appointments made during this week will not take place due to the lockdown.

The Defense Ministry decided to prolong registration until 31 May 2021.

Additionally the Ministry announced that reserves who have Individual Invitation Sheets for exercises or appearances will present themselves to receive new Individual Invitation Sheets since the said activities have been postponed.

No SMS is requested for the movement of reserves.

