New army recruits were sworn in early on Friday, with the ceremony for those in Nicosia taking place in the presence of Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides.

This was at the Tomb of Makedonitissa and strict coronavirus preventive measures had been applied, according to Philenews.

Other ceremonies took place at the same time in Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Sotira.

The new recruits checked into boot camps early in July.