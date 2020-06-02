New app offers real time air quality data for Nicosia

CARDET (Centre for the Advancement of Research & Development in Educational Technology) has announced the launch of an app with real-time air quality data from five towns in as many countries, including Nicosia.

The app is part of the Balkan-Med Air programme that also covers Thesaloniki (Greece), Sofia (Bulgaria), Tirana (Albania) and Ohrid (North Macedonia).

It is an additional tool to monitor air quality and aims to raise public awareness about air pollution and promote collective efforts to improve air quality.

The app provides information on air quality, emissions and protective measures. Users in Nicosia can follow live data and measurements from five stations, in Strovolos, Latsia, Lakatamia, Engomi and the House of Representatives building within Nicosia’s municipal boundaries. These will monitor suspended particles (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon dioxide (CO), the temperature, pressure and humidity of the area.

It will also offer advice regarding the quality of air to protect users’ health and how they can contribute to mitigating atmospheric pollution.

The municipalities of Strovolos, Latsia, Lakatamia, Engomi and the president of the House agreed to the installation of the monitors which will collect the data and feed it to app.

The app was developed as part of the project “Fostering resource efficiency and climate change resilience through community based Air Quality Internet of Things – AIRTHINGS” of the Interreg V-B Balkans-Mediterranean 2014-2020 project which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The fund is available on Google Play, App Store and online. For more information on the Airthings project click here.