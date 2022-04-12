Network supplies drugs to minors

Following the report of Phileleftheros last Friday about two underage sisters who were getting drugs from a 27-year-old Indian man in Limassol, another two minors have been under the microscope of the authorities: a 16-year-old girl and a boy. The Police have received their details and it is only a matter of time before they are found to testify.

The Authorities seem to believe that there is a network supplying minors with drugs.

So far, a 27-year-old Indian has been arrested as a supplier but following investigations it was also ascertained that he is in Cyprus illegally and has been imprisoned for seven days.