NETFLIX and presenter Raphael Rowe in Central Prisons

Raphael Rowe, the presenter in NETFLIX series ‘Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons’ is to be locked up for a week in Nicosia Central Prisons for a NETFLIX documentary series.

According to Greek Cypriot media, the reporter was handcuffed by police and processed in prison after going through a regular admission interview.

Rowe was given instructions on the rules of the prison along with opportunities such as taking lessons and engaging in extracurricular activities, attending events, and talking to other prisoners.

The crew of the series are following step by step all movements and at the same time are taking interviews from inmates.

Rowe was wrongfully convicted for 12 years in a prison in Britain, so he will have no problem of adjustment in the Cypriot prisons which pay attention to the needs of inmates and the reform.