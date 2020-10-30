Nepalese man sentenced to seven years imprisonment over housemate’s death

Nicosia Assize Court on Friday sentenced a 21-year-old Nepalese man to seven years in prison for the death of his housemate Amgain Bibek, from the same country, back in May.

The young Nepalese who lived in an Evrychou village residence along with seven other housemates walked into the local police station 15 minutes after he stabbed Bibek, 22, and told officers what had happened.

He had apparently stabbed him after a heated argument over household chores and who paid for what.

Before the argument broke out, all housemates were highly intoxicated, the court had heard.