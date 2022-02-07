Neonatal Kitten Care Workshop on February 16

Neonatal kitten care – How to bottle feed and take care of newborn kittens

Kitten season is coming! Every year CopsCats receives lots of calls from people not knowing what to do when they find seemingly abandoned kittens.

During this workshop, the CopsCats team will answer some of the most important questions you have to ask when finding newborn kittens and walk you through the different parts and steps of taking care of them.



Amongst the topics to be covered are:

– when to intervene when finding kittens

– how to bottle-feed

– how to take care of newborn kittens generally

The event is free. Although drinks and food are not included, the Café will remain open during the workshop and coffee, cake, and sandwiches will be available for purchase before and after the presentation.

Due to Covid restrictions, places are limited so please sign up by clicking ‘Going’ in the event or signing up at the bar of the Café.

Clicking ‘Maybe’ does not guarantee you a spot.

Safe passes and facemasks are mandatory.

The workshop starts at 18:00, with the evening ending around 19:30.

If you’ve never been to the Café, feel free to come earlier to look around and meet the cats.

When Wednesday, February 16 at 6 pm

Where Pyla Village

Duration 1 hr 30 min

Location

Info 24 252560