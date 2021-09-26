NewsLocalNeofytos Nikolaou wins gold medal in World Para-shooting games

Neofytos Nikolaou wins gold medal in World Para-shooting games

Cypriot athlete Neofytos Nikolaou has won the gold medal in the World Para-shooting games taking place in Lonato, Italy.

President Nicos Anastasiades already congratulated Nikolaou and in a post in his twitter he said Cyprus is proud for its athlete who won a gold medal and that it was a huge victory.

The Cyprus Sport Organization in an announcement also congratulated Neofytou, his family and coach, saying that he showed the greatness of his faith, will and determination to stand out in sports.

The Organization also pledged support to the athlete and the Cyprus Shooting Federation.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 24 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures
Next article2022 state budget to record transition from Covid support measures to recovery

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros