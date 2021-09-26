Neofytos Nikolaou wins gold medal in World Para-shooting games

Cypriot athlete Neofytos Nikolaou has won the gold medal in the World Para-shooting games taking place in Lonato, Italy.

President Nicos Anastasiades already congratulated Nikolaou and in a post in his twitter he said Cyprus is proud for its athlete who won a gold medal and that it was a huge victory.

The Cyprus Sport Organization in an announcement also congratulated Neofytou, his family and coach, saying that he showed the greatness of his faith, will and determination to stand out in sports.

The Organization also pledged support to the athlete and the Cyprus Shooting Federation.