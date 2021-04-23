Neo-classical buildings in Paphos centre to get new facelift

Historic neo-classical buildings in the heart of Paphos are to get a new facelift and this is something that will certainly upgrade – aesthetically – the coastal city.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday adding that the Municipality will open tenders for the fresh painting and landscaping of these outstanding buildings by early next week.

specifically, the tenders will be for the painting of Dimitrion Primary School, Nikolaidion Gymnasium, Lyceum A, ‘Ethnarchis Makarios C’ and Neophytion Primary School.

Work is expected to begin in May and be completed by the end of July.

The colours have been selected by the Coordinating Committee on the Preservation of Cultural Heritage of the Department of Town Planning.

Proposals on this were also submitted by the Aesthetic Control Committee of the Municipality of Paphos.