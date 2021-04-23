NewsLocalNeo-classical buildings in Paphos centre to get new facelift

Neo-classical buildings in Paphos centre to get new facelift

Historic neo-classical buildings in the heart of Paphos are to get a new facelift and this is something that will certainly upgrade – aesthetically – the coastal city.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday adding that the Municipality will open tenders for the fresh painting and landscaping of these outstanding buildings by early next week.

specifically, the tenders will be  for the painting of Dimitrion Primary School, Nikolaidion Gymnasium, Lyceum A, ‘Ethnarchis Makarios C’ and Neophytion Primary School.

Work is expected to begin in May and be completed by the end of July.

The colours have been selected by the Coordinating Committee on the Preservation of Cultural Heritage of the Department of Town Planning.

Proposals on this were also submitted by the Aesthetic Control Committee of the Municipality of Paphos.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNational Council meets ahead of informal summit on Cyprus problem next week

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros