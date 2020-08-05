News World Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Neil Young sues Donald Trump’s campaign for using his songs

FILE PHOTO: Singer/songwriter Neil Young performs during a concert honoring singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, recipient of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, in Washington November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker’s songs without permission.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to the playing of “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” numerous times at rallies and political events, including a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Young said he has complained about Trump’s use of his songs since 2015, and that the campaign has “wilfully” ignored him despite lacking a license. He had also objected when Trump played his music while visiting Mount Rushmore on July 3.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” Young’s lawyers said in the complaint. “However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Young is seeking damages of up to $150,000 per infringement.

Born in Canada and now also a U.S. citizen, Young, 74, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995, and as part of Buffalo Springfield in 1997.

It is common for musicians to oppose politicians’ alleged unauthorised use or invocation of their music.

In a prominent early case, Bruce Springsteen objected in 1984, soon after the release of his blockbuster album “Born in the U.S.A.,” when then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan invoked his name during his re-election campaign.

Last month, dozens of artists including Aerosmith, Rosanne Cash, Green Day, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Elton John, Linkin Park, Lorde, Pearl Jam and Sia joined an open letter calling on politicians to obtain permission before playing their music at campaign and political events.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTen migrants killed in Alexadroupolis car accident
Next articleIreland drops Cyprus from covid-19 “green list”

Top Stories

World

Greece: New members of cabinet sworn in

Maria Bitar -
New members of the Cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday before the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of...
Read more
World

Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

Maria Bitar -
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed...
Read more
Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
World

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source says

Maria Bitar -
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material that caused the explosion...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is planning to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return of Cypriot citizens and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece: New members of cabinet sworn in

Maria Bitar -
New members of the Cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday before the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of...
Read more
World

Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

Maria Bitar -
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed...
Read more
Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
World

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source says

Maria Bitar -
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material that caused the explosion...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros