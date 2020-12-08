News World Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his...

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign over use of his songs

FILE PHOTO: Canadian singer songwriter Neil Young accepts his award for Best Rock Song for "Angry World" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Neil Young has ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission.

Young had sued the campaign in August for copyright infringement over its alleged unlicensed playing of “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” numerous times at rallies and political events.

His lawyers said at the time that while voters could support the candidate of their choice, the now 75-year-old Young did not want his music “used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Young’s lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. It was not immediately clear if the case had been settled.

Lawyers for Young and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

It is common for musicians to oppose politicians’ alleged unauthorized use or invocation of their music.

The British singer Eddy Grant is suing the Trump campaign over its use of his song “Electric Avenue” in a campaign video.

Born in Canada and now also a U.S. citizen, Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995, and as part of Buffalo Springfield in 1997. He was also a member of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

He has said he began objecting to Trump’s use of his songs in 2015, which were also played during the president’s visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3.

The case is Young v Donald J. Trump for President Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-06063.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
