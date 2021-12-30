Neighbors fight due to dog barking; one of them in hospital

An incident occurred in Pegia village of Paphos, when a British national, permanent resident of Cyprus, was disturbed by the ongoing barking of his neighbor’s dog. According to the Police, the British climbed on the common fence between his house and that of his neighbor, who is an Anglo-Cypriot, and protested about the barking of the dog.

According to what has been revealed so far, the Anglo-Cypriot seems to have pushed the British, throwing his off the fence and as a result the latter was injured and was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital.

The Police have issued an arrest warrant against the reported culprit who cannot be found and is sought.