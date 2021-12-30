NewsLocalNeighbors fight due to dog barking; one of them in hospital

Neighbors fight due to dog barking; one of them in hospital

Dog3
Dog3

An incident occurred in Pegia village of Paphos, when a British national, permanent resident of Cyprus, was disturbed by the ongoing barking of his neighbor’s dog. According to the Police, the British climbed on the common fence between his house and that of his neighbor, who is an Anglo-Cypriot, and protested about the barking of the dog.

According to what has been revealed so far, the Anglo-Cypriot seems to have pushed the British, throwing his off the fence and as a result the latter was injured and was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital.

The Police have issued an arrest warrant against the reported culprit who cannot be found and is sought.

By gavriella
Previous articleScientist says one in 50 tested, is positive to Covid-19
Next articleYoung men arrested with counterfeit money and breaking in tools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros